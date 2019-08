The Voice Kids teenage singer Mykee-D Worman from Eastbourne has formed a three-piece boyband called VLTGE.

Paddy and CJ make up the rest of the group and are currently rehearsing for a mini-tour in September, according to the band’s management.

Mykee-D, a pupil at St Catherine’s College, first appeared on The Voice in 2018 and was invited back again to The Voice Kids UK in 2019 where he managed to get judge Danny Jones to ‘turn around’ for his rendition of ‘Ain’t Nobody’.