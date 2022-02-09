Eastbourne sighting of the rare American robin is the first ever in Sussex

An Eastbourne sighting of an American robin is the first ever in the county, according to the Sussex Ornithological Society.

The bird was spotted yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, February 9) and has led to a number of bird watchers coming to the town.

David Campbell, who is the county recorder for the ornithological society, said, “This is the first in Sussex.

Bird watchers looking for the American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Owen Leyshon SUS-220902-113356001

“It is the last thing you are expecting, something like that this time of the year.”

Mr Campbell, who came to see the bird from Worthing, said he last saw an American robin 10 years ago in Devon.

He said, “It is a bird that shows up every 10 years or so.”

The recorder also spoke about the people who had travelled from around the country to see the bird.

The American robin in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Rouse SUS-220902-113407001

Mr Campbell said, “I think somebody came from Nottinghamshire. It wouldn’t surprise me if people came from further.”

The Worthing man said the sighting was ‘completely unexpected’.

He said, “It really does inject something special into your routine.”

Due to the increase in twitchers coming to the town, Charlie Peverett has organised a fundraiser to help Eastbourne Foodbank.

On the GoFundMe page Mr Peverett said, “The first American Robin ever seen in Sussex has turned up on the edge of Eastbourne, where it’s finding food and shelter alongside the local blackbirds and song thrushes.

“If you have travelled to enjoy this bird, please consider giving a donation to Eastbourne Foodbank which supports people around the city who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.”