Eastbourne sees ‘unacceptable’ rise in assaults at pubs and clubs

Due to the issue, police have issued a dispersal order for the town centre as part of continued work to tackle crime and disorder during the night.

The dispersal order will start this evening (Friday, October 29) and will last for 48 hours until Sunday evening (October 31).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “This will enable officers and PCSOs to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder to leave a specified area and not return for a specified period of up to 48 hours.”

Sussex Police. Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy. SUS-211003-192626001

Chief inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Eastbourne, said, “We are continuing to see an unacceptable level of crime and disorder in our town centre during the weekends and night-time economy.

“This is causing tension and distress among our community, and is having a detrimental impact on businesses and staff working during the night-time economy.

“We are using the policing powers available to us to tackle this issue, including putting a dispersal order in place.

“This will set the tone early and ensure anyone intent on causing trouble is identified quickly and directed to leave the area.”

Officers will continue patrolling targeted areas to identify and deter any criminal or anti-social behaviour, according to the spokesperson.

Police will also be engaging with people on the street and residents are encouraged to speak to an officer if they have any concerns.