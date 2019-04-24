Eastbourne seafront toilets face uncertain future

The public toilets by the Wish Tower on Eastbourne seafront could be closed for good.

They are currently shut temporarily but the council says the future use of the building is “under review” due to antisocial behaviour at the facilities.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The public toilets at the Wish Tower are currently closed.

“During this time people are reminded that public conveniences are available within a short walk at the bandstand and on the promenade near the pier.

“The building at the Wish Tower is very old and like all facilities of this age and type, is in need of frequent repair and remediation.

“Regrettably, the toilets have also attracted anti-social behaviour by some users and other criminality.

“With these factors in mind the future use of the building is under review.”