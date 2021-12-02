Eastbourne scout group supports homeless charity by collecting crisp packets

2nd Willingdon Scout Group assisted the charity Warming Up The Homeless in picking up the litter for recycling.

Kirsty Farmer, who is a team leader for Eastbourne Outreach for the charity, visited the group to explain how recycling the crisp packets will help homeless people in the town.

She said they can be made into lightweight, reusable sleeping mats or they can be sent away for recycling, which raises vital funds for the charity to allow them to continue their work in the local area.

2nd Willingdon Scout Group assisted the charity Warming Up The Homeless in picking up the litter for recycling. SUS-210212-104601001

Kirsty also discussed with the group the work that their volunteers carry out on behalf of the homeless people living locally, including providing hot meals and drinks, offering support and advice.