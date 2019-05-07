Eastbourne schoolchildren provide artwork at Langney Shopping Centre

Students from West Rise Junior School were invited for a tour of Langney Shopping Centre’s building site after they produced art work to cover the hoardings.

The hoardings are in place to screen the building of a £6.5 million extension which is set to open later this year.

Maryline Guyonvarch-Tyler from Marbank Construction held a work shop with the children to produce drawings inspired by the building work. These were then reproduced on a larger scale for the hoardings.

Maryline said, “I went into school and the children were really interested to hear about what goes on at a building site and did a fantastic job of drawing the different elements involved from tools to diggers, cranes to safety gear. Once the art work was put up we thought it would be good to get the children on site to see everything for themselves.”

Langney Shopping Centre manager, Neil Avis, said, “We have an excellent relationship with the West Rise team and the children often supply art work for us to place around the centre. As well as appearing on the hoardings, their designs can also been seen adorning the walls of the new cut through which links Poundland to the inside of the centre.”

The completed extension will house new shops including Home Bargains, Costa Coffee and Snap Fitness 24-hour gym.