Eastbourne schoolboy raises £500 for Save the Children at art auction

A six-year-old schoolboy has raised more than £500 for Save the Children after he set up an art auction at his home in Eastbourne last Saturday (August 10).

Hugo Williams, a student at Roselands Primary School, enjoyed learning about artist, Justin Scarpace and was inspired to recreate the famous artwork and sell all 20 pieces off in aid of the Save the Children charity.

The fish piece sold for 50 pounds

His dad, Will Williams, a personal trainer and boxing coach at First Generation Mixed Martial Arts said, “We’re really proud of Hugo. He’s always liked art and he thinks about others a lot.

He appreciates there are children less fortunate than himself so he decided to donate to Save the Children. He’s a smart boy but he doesn’t understand just how much £500 will help the charity.”

About 35 people attended the afternoon auction - with Will as the auctioneer - and bids were being made at the house and over the telephone - the highest bid was for a fish drawing that sold for £50.

Will said, “Our family would like to thank everyone who came and took part in the auction, it’s been a great success.”

For more details visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/savethechildre