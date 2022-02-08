Eastbourne school welcomes changes to summer exams

Yesterday (Monday, February 7) it was announced by exam boards that students will be given access to some information about what topics their exams could cover this summer.

This is relevant to GCSE, AS and A-level exams. Examiners are expected to mark more generously too.

The update comes from the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ).

Willingdon Community School (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170914-113532008

The JCQ guide says, “The policy intention of providing advance information is that it will support students’ revision.

“It will enable teachers to plan to adapt their teaching in the second half of the spring term if necessary, in the time before the examination, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic which has disrupted the education of students sitting exams in summer 2022.”

Headteacher of Willingdon Community School Emily May said, “Our staff and students will welcome this news, as it gives the students the best chance of showing what they are capable of in exams later this year.

“It’s about recognising that their education has been disrupted in an unprecedented way, and this news finally gives students and teachers some certainty about how grades will be awarded this year.

“We welcome the consistency that a return to exams will bring, and these measures are about ensuring that the process is fair compared to previous undisrupted exam years.

“Our students have been incredibly resilient, especially considering that many of the enrichment opportunities and trips that are usually available to them over year 10 and 11 have not run because of covid restrictions.