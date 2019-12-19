Eastbourne school friends pack up care packages for town’s homeless this Christmas

Two kindhearted teenagers have organised their own sponsored walk and used the proceeds to pack up care packages for homeless people on the streets of Eastbourne.

After noticing people on the streets while shopping in the town centre, 14-year-old school friends Katie and Ella West, who share a surname, decided to do an eight-mile sponsored walk from Birling Gap to Langney Point.

The Willingdon School pupils completed the walk in September and raised £380.

Instead of giving the money to charity, they both researched care packages and decided to buy ten rucksacks and fill them with useful and comforting items

They included hats, gloves, thermal socks, wet wipes, sanitary products, toothbrush, tooth paste, lip balm, blanket, water, some snacks and sweets. They also put a message inside a Christmas card saying, I hope this care package brings a little bit of hope and joy to you and remember we care about you.

On December 1 they walked around Eastbourne Town and handed out the rucksacks.

Emily Beer, headteacher at Willingdon, said, “The girls have demonstrated compassion to the homeless and in a very clever and dignified manner. We would like to thank the girls for being fantastic citizens.”