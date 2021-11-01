Eastbourne Santa Stroll arranged to raise money for RNLI and carers
Details have been released around a charity Santa Stroll taking place next month in Eastbourne.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:25 pm
The Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour is organising the event for December 11 at 11am.
The four-mile stroll will take participants around the harbour on a fully wheelchair accessible route.
The event is in aid of RNLI Eastbourne and Care for the Carers East Sussex.
Sign up to get your Santa suit and join in:
Adults (14+) – £14
Youth (9-14) – £8
Child (5-8) – £6
More details can be found at www.santastroll.org.uk