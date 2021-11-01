Eastbourne Santa Stroll arranged to raise money for RNLI and carers

Details have been released around a charity Santa Stroll taking place next month in Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:25 pm

The Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour is organising the event for December 11 at 11am.

The four-mile stroll will take participants around the harbour on a fully wheelchair accessible route.

The event is in aid of RNLI Eastbourne and Care for the Carers East Sussex.

Santa Stroll in Eastbourne SUS-210111-161943001

Sign up to get your Santa suit and join in:

Adults (14+) – £14

Youth (9-14) – £8

Child (5-8) – £6

More details can be found at www.santastroll.org.uk

RNLIEastbourneRotary Club