Eastbourne Samaritans call for new volunteers

Eastbourne Samaritans charity shop in Grove Road is calling on people to spare a few hours each week.

Lindy Morton, shop manager, said: “Please come and join our happy and enthusiastic team.

“There is always plenty to do and we are very flexible over hours of work.”

The shop is a vital source of income to Eastbourne Samaritans which is run entirely by volunteers.

On December 6, when Little Chelsea hosts its annual Christmas event, the Samaritans shop is holding a Christmas tombola to raise much-needed extra funds for the listening centre.

The listening centre in Bolton Road provides a 24-hour service for people in need of emotional support.

To find out more about volunteering in the shop call 01323 646624.

The Samaritans Helpline number is 116 123 and free from any phone.