Eastbourne’s zombie walk is back – here’s all you need to know

Eastbourne’s popular Zombie Walk will be lurching through the town centre soon.

The dead will rise and walk the streets of Eastbourne from 2.30pm on Saturday (October 26). The crawl will begin at The Crown and Anchor pub on the seafront and making its way to Boots in Terminus Road. Organised by the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and joined by Styx Drummers, the event welcomes all manner of zombies from corpse brides and ghouls to zombie nurses and lumberjacks. Those who wish to take part can get made up by East Sussex College Group with a donation to local good causes. Spectators will also be treated to a zombie flash mob at various locations on route including on the Pier, TJ Hughes and at Bankers Corner organised by Cheryl Cooper of Cherry Dance and Weird Feet.

