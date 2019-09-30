Eastbourne Wyntercon VI 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190930-090207001

Eastbourne’s Wyntercon VI in Pictures

Science Fiction fans celebrated their favourite comic books, video games, movies and TV shows at Wyntercon VI last week.

Wyntercon, an annual science fiction convention which helps fundraise for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, held its sixth annual convention at Eastbourne sports park last weekend.

