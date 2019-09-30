Eastbourne’s Wyntercon VI in Pictures

Wyntercon, an annual science fiction convention which helps fundraise for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, held its sixth annual convention at Eastbourne sports park last weekend.
Science Fiction fans celebrated their favourite comic books, video games, movies and TV shows at Wyntercon VI last week.
