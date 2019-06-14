Eastbourne's Towner Art Gallery is transformed into an enormous colourful work of art

The enormous multi-coloured mural covering the Towner Art Gallery is being officially unveiled this weekend.

The gallery in Devonshire Park is celebrating its 10th birthday by being transformed into a work of art itself by abstract artist Lothar Gotz.

Photo by Jim Stevenson (www.clickclickjim.com)

It was an idea hatched by Towner bosses in collaboration with local business Brewers Decorator Centres, which supplied the bold paint.

Mark Brewer, of Brewers, said it is probably the largest artwork in the country at the moment.

He said, “We are thrilled to be commissioning this unique project. I think it’s a fantastic celebration of colour and design. It puts the Towner in the spotlight and is another good reason for people to visit the town.

“We love Eastbourne, we have expanded to a nationwide business with 180 stores but it’s great to be able to help Eastbourne.

“Together, Brewers and the Towner have been bringing colour and design into the town for more than a hundred years, and here it's shouting loud."

Around 500 litres of Albany smooth masonry paint were used.

Towner director Joe Hill said the project is about putting into practice the gallery’s vision of creativity.

He said, “It’s a process of getting out into the community once more. It looks great as well.

"Lothar’s work immediately spoke to everyone on the panel. It’s better than I hoped. I never envisaged it would have such an amazing impact as it does."

The Brewers Towner Commission – created using paint supplied by Brewers Decorator Centres, based in Eastbourne – will be in situ for one year.

There will be a party, including live music, to celebrate the occasion, on Saturday, June 15.