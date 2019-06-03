Eastbourne’s Relay for Life goes ahead in style with kind, sunny weather

One of the relay laps was dedicated to survivors of cancer, plus there was plenty of musical acts and fun activities to keep children and families entertained. Pictures by Jon Rigby.
View more
The unpredictable weather was kind to participants in Relay for Life, the 24-hour event which raises cash for Cancer Research UK, at Eastbourne Sports Park over the weekend.
One of the relay laps was dedicated to survivors of cancer, plus there was plenty of musical acts and fun activities to keep children and families entertained. Pictures by Jon Rigby.