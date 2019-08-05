Eastbourne’s Rattonians celebrate return to Congress Theatre with Top Hat musical

The stars of the show, Alex Adams and Laura Sivers, effortlessly sang and danced their way through Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers classics with Melanie Adams, Steve Clarke, Peter Gurr and Damon Willer dishing up the comedy.
Eastbourne’s Rattonians have injected new life into the refurbished Congress Theatre with their production of Top Hat. The bar was full of energy after the show as the 50-strong cast celebrated their return to the theatre.
