Eastbourne's Rattonians put on Top Hat at the Congress Theatre. SUS-190508-112717001

Eastbourne’s Rattonians celebrate return to Congress Theatre with Top Hat musical

Eastbourne’s Rattonians have injected new life into the refurbished Congress Theatre with their production of Top Hat. The bar was full of energy after the show as the 50-strong cast celebrated their return to the theatre.

The stars of the show, Alex Adams and Laura Sivers, effortlessly sang and danced their way through Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers classics with Melanie Adams, Steve Clarke, Peter Gurr and Damon Willer dishing up the comedy.

Eastbourne's Rattonians put on Top Hat at the Congress Theatre. SUS-190508-112728001
Eastbourne's Rattonians put on Top Hat at the Congress Theatre. SUS-190508-112728001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Eastbourne's Rattonians put on Top Hat at the Congress Theatre. SUS-190508-112739001
Eastbourne's Rattonians put on Top Hat at the Congress Theatre. SUS-190508-112739001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Eastbourne's Rattonians put on Top Hat at the Congress Theatre. SUS-190508-112632001
Eastbourne's Rattonians put on Top Hat at the Congress Theatre. SUS-190508-112632001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Eastbourne's Rattonians put on Top Hat at the Congress Theatre. SUS-190508-112643001
Eastbourne's Rattonians put on Top Hat at the Congress Theatre. SUS-190508-112643001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2