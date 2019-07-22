Eastbourne’s new Wish Tower restaurant takes a step closer to completion

The new Bistrot Pierre restaurant on Eastbourne seafront has taken a step closer to its opening.

The founder of the restaurant chain met the leader of Eastbourne council this morning (July 22) for the official handover of the Wish Tower site.

Robert Beacham said, “It’s incredibly exciting to see the exterior of the restaurant nearing completion and ready for the internal fit-out to begin.

“On a beautiful sunny day the outlook is simply breathtaking.”

The restaurant, which replaces the former Wish Tower cafe, will serve provincial French food and have panoramic views across the English Channel and length of Eastbourne’s promenade.

Mr Beacham met with council leader David Tutt and Christina Ewbank, chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce, for the official handover of the site.

Councillor Tutt said, “There is no doubt this restaurant will become a seafront favourite for people from far and wide.

“The design is so eye-catching and in harmony with its wonderful position overlooking the sea, downland and east to the pier and beyond.”

This comes after it was announced the opening of the restaurant has been delayed.

It was initially expected to open in time for the international tennis tournament in June.

This was then put back until August but it was revealed in May it would not open its doors until early Autumn.

Bistrot Pierre said the reason for the delay was due to not having the building officially handed over from contractors.

Now this step has been completed, work will start on fitting in the interior of the Bistrot Pierre restaurant.

