Eastbourne’s new cinema is opening tomorrow – here’s all you need to know

Eastbourne’s new cinema is opening tomorrow (July 12) in the heart of town.

Cineworld will throw open its doors in The Beacon shopping centre extension from midday.

An artist's impression of how the foyer will look

We went behind the scenes at Eastbourne’s new cinema – here’s how it looks so far

The same day, the cinema in the Sovereign Harbour retail park will close for good. Its last ever screening is at 8.40pm this evening (July 11).

The new cinema will be showing Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Disney’s new remake of The Lion King – from next Friday (July 19).

Found on the top floor of The Beacon, it offers eight new ‘state-of-the-art’ screens at varying capacities with the latest laser projector technology. However, there is no IMAX screen.

There is a total of 1,552 seats (including wheel chair spaces), with the biggest screen (Screen 2) being able to seat 327 and the smallest for small gatherings at 34.

For refreshments, there is the usual pick ‘n’ mix counter as well as a Baskin Robbins counter offering a selection of ice creams.

The cost for parking at The Beacon will be a flat rate of £1 after 6pm.

A spokesperson for the new shopping centre said cinema customers can either enter the centre via the extension entrance or via Ashford Road doors by Sainsbury’s and walk through to the escalator and lift to the restaurant and cinema levels.

Customers using the car park will be able to use the lifts and stairs adjacent to Sainsbury’s and walk through the mall to the escalator and lift. There will be no direct access from the car park to the cinema, they said.

New restaurant plans for the Beacon