Eastbourne singer Mykee-D is set for a major UK Christmas tour with his pop group VLTGE.

The three-piece boyband will visit four cities across the UK including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

A VLTGE spokesperson said, “We are buzzing to go on tour this December. We are excited to go crazy with you fans this Christmas. It’s going to be amazing.”

Tickets went on sale on Sunday (September 29) after their first ever live performance supporting Nathan Gurd on his ‘Kick it wit ya’ tour.