Eastbourne’s biggest beer festival is back for October 2019

Eastbourne’s biggest beer festival returns on October 10 to 12, featuring more than 90 cask ales from both local and national breweries, traditional pub games plus a top line up of live music across the three-day-event.

With Friday night being sold out already, punters will have to act fast to get a ticket to this year’s festival which takes place at its new home at the Welcome Building located in Eastbourne’s Devonshire Quarter while the Winter Garden undergoes refurbishment works.

This year’s line-up of ales, ciders, perries and international beers will appeal to all tastes, with a large selection of tipples hailing from local breweries including those from Battle Brewery, Long Man and of course local favourite Harvey’s of Lewes.

There’s a wide assortment of fine ales on offer to tempt those tastebuds from the floral notes of Hophead to the chocolate and malty base of the Parabellum Milk Stout. For those who prefer a drop of cider, the line-up features a variety of fruity blends many with unusual names such as Whispers in the Shadows, Gasping Goose and the award-winning Janet’s Jungle Juice.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “It is great to see the return of the Eastbourne Beer Festival this October, an absolute treat for beer enthusiasts with plenty of real ales on offer specially selected by the team from CAMRA.

“With a wonderful line up of live music too, it is promising to be a great event. With Friday having already sold out, we’d encourage festival fans to act fast to ensure they don’t miss out.”

Beer drinkers can dance the night away from Thursday to Saturday to a festival soundtrack of glam rock, 80’s classics, pop party tunes and cool jazz. Headlining the live music stage across on Friday night will be Unihorn, with Fat Freddie and The Queens headlining the Saturday night.

There will also be barrels of fun to be had with the return of the festival photobooth, allowing festival-goers to have some fun with their beer fest buddies and take home a photo souvenir of their night out.

Eastbourne Beer Festival runs from October 10 to October 12 and ticket prices vary. To book tickets visit www.EastbourneBeerFestival.co.uk or visit Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre on Cornfield Road.