Eastbourne rugby player’s successful Harlequins trials

An Eastbourne schoolboy has earned a place in the Harlequins rugby academy after successful trials over the summer.

Eastbourne Rugby Football Club congratulated player, Oliver Wigman, 14, for making the Harlequins U15s developing player programme (DPP).

Oliver said, “Getting into the DPP is a small piece out of a big puzzle. I have worked hard over the last two seasons in relation to my personal development. I love playing rugby and will keep improving myself as I progress and will keep a level head.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, you can be what ever you want to be and I encourage everyone to follow their dreams”.

Oliver joins a list of players - most notably Sale Shark’s Luke James and England’s Joe Marler - who started their rugby journey at ERFC and gone onto either the full-time Harlequins academy or to play for the senior mens squad.

Oliver’s father and ERFC’s head of rugby, Ashley Wigman, said, “We are incredibly proud of all our club members who pull on the blue and gold jersey regardless of which age group they represent. This shows the depth of knowledge and commitment that all our coaching staff offer our members. Being a parent of a child who has worked so hard to achieve a dream is immensely satisfying and makes me so extremely proud.”

The DPP works with county coaches and development officers to identify players who have the talent to benefit from and progress through the programme.

Oliver will continue to play rugby for ERFC, his school and county side.