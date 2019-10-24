Eastbourne Royal British Legion kicks-off 2019 Poppy Appeal with hopes of raising £100,000

Eastbourne’s Royal British Legion branch is about to kick off the Poppy Appeal 2019 this Saturday (October 25) with a parade through the town centre.

Last year Eastbourne volunteers raised £96,000 for the Royal British Legion and this year they are hoping to smash last year’s total and reach the £100,000 mark.

Poppies to mark remembrance will be on sale across the town from Saturday. One thousand boxes are currently being delivered across the town and at 10.30am tomorrow (October 26) members of the Royal British Legion and cadets will parade from Metro Bank up through Terminus Road and through the Arndale.

They will stop at Shades for a two minutes silence at 11am. That will mark the beginning of Eastbourne’s 2019 Poppy Appeal.

Buying a poppy will become even easier this year with contactless machines and Google Pay and Apple Pay scan codes at all the major supermarkets in Eastbourne.

People will also be able to text BN22B to 70522 to donate £2 to the cause.

This new way to pay make it easier for people who have no cash on them and will hopefully see more being raised for the Royal British Legion.

Alan Young, Poppy Appeal, said, “Eastbourne has the biggest increase in Sussex last year and we are determined to continue that this year.

“We are trialling these scan codes for the rest of the county and we are hoping to have some more next year if it goes well.”

Eastbourne will remember all those who have lost their lives in wartime conflict as part of its annual Service of Remembrance on Sunday November 10, at the War Memorial.

Beginning with a parade at 10.25am from Terminus Road, representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations will lead the procession along Cornfield Road to the War Memorial.

A thanksgiving service conducted by Father David Charles will be accompanied by musicians from the Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army Band and the Scottish Pipe Band. The service will include a two minutes’ silence at 11am and the official wreath laying.

