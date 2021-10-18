Eastbourne road closed following ‘false alarm’

A section of a road in Eastbourne was closed by emergency services following a ‘false alarm’ last night (Sunday, October 18).

Police, ambulance and fire service crews were all called to Pembury Road as it was closed between the junctions with Langney Rise and Faversham Road, according to an eye-witness.

An eye-witness said police and ambulance crews were on the scene at around 8.20pm before the fire service attended later.

Emergency service crews at the incident in Pembury Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211018-072522001

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, “It was a false alarm, the call was raised by an elderly and confused resident.”

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

