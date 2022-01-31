Eastbourne RNLI volunteers rescue ‘experienced’ windsurfer from ‘choppy seas’

Eastbourne RNLI volunteers rescued a windsurfer in difficulty from ‘choppy seas’ after he had experienced equipment failure.

The RNLI said a crew was requested to launch the inshore lifeboat at midday on Saturday, January 29, and was tasked to search for a windsurfer reported to be in difficulty half a mile offshore from the inshore lifeboat station.

It was reported to the RNLI that the casualty had been in trouble for at least 45 minutes and was now not visible from the shore.

The Eastbourne RNLI crew with the inshore lifeboat. Picture from RNLI/Carl Pocock SUS-220131-111323001

An RNLI spokesperson said after launching the inshore lifeboat, the crew started to search from the last known position of the windsurfer.

The spokesperson said, “They were supported by more volunteer crew on the shore that were scanning the area with binoculars.

“The inshore lifeboat had just started its second leg of the search when the casualty was spotted from the shore through binoculars by volunteer crew member Tom Mele.

“The inshore lifeboat was then able to be directed straight to the casualty.”

The windsurfer was recovered safely and taken back to land where they were checked over by paramedic crew member Guy Emery, according to the RNLI.

The spokesperson added, “This was a very experienced windsurfer with all the right equipment and [he] did the right thing by staying with his board - which assisted a successful recovery.”