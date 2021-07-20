Eastbourne RNLI volunteers called to search for 35-foot yacht

A spokesperson for the service said, “Eastbourne RNLI’s volunteer crew were paged at 12.03pm to search for a 35-foot yacht which had suffered engine failure and was drifting into the shipping lanes.

“The all weather lifeboat, ‘The Diamond Jubilee’, was launched and quickly located the stricken vessel which was towed to Sovereign Harbour – the nearest safe haven.

“The lifeboat was refuelled and is back on service.”

RNLI rescue a yacht that had experience engine failure. Picture from Eastbourne RNLI. SUS-210720-123304001

In regards to the incident, the spokesperson added that the yacht had ‘no option’ other than to call Solent Coastguard as there was no wind to sail.

The Eastbourne RNLI crew were also called to save a stranded boat at the beginning of the month.