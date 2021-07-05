Eastbourne RNLI rescues stranded boat

The volunteer crew were paged at 1.10pm on Friday, July 2.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne RNLI said, “Our volunteers were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist an eight-metre power boat with two persons on board that had suffered engine failure and drifted ashore close to the rocks at Sovereign Harbour.

“Once on scene two volunteer crew members were transferred onto the casualty vessel to assist with the refloating as the tide was rising.

Eastbourne RNLI. SUS-191006-155013001

“When the vessel was refloated checks for damage were made and the casualty towed back into the safety of the locks at Sovereign Harbour.”