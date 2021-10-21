Eastbourne restaurant offers free waffles to Beachy Head Marathon runners

A Beachy Head Half Marathon runner with their free waffle from the Company Restaurant, Eastbourne SUS-211021-143136001

Company Restaurant, which is run by the team behind Nelson Coffee, is giving away the waffles and sauce to runners when they show their medal this Sunday, October 24 following the marathon – which takes place on Saturday, October 23.

The half marathon took place on Sunday, October 17 and the 10k will start at 9am this Sunday.

A spokesperson from the restaurant, which is in Station Parade, said, “The ultimate post run reward and finish line motivation!

