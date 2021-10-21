Eastbourne restaurant offers free waffles to Beachy Head Marathon runners
An Eastbourne restaurant is offering free waffles to any runner who takes part in the Beachy Head Marathon, half marathon or 10k.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:13 pm
Company Restaurant, which is run by the team behind Nelson Coffee, is giving away the waffles and sauce to runners when they show their medal this Sunday, October 24 following the marathon – which takes place on Saturday, October 23.
The half marathon took place on Sunday, October 17 and the 10k will start at 9am this Sunday.
A spokesperson from the restaurant, which is in Station Parade, said, “The ultimate post run reward and finish line motivation!
“Can’t make it after the race? All half marathon, marathon and 10k runners can claim their free waffles up until October 31.”