Eastbourne residents urged to submit potential sites for development

The new Eastbourne Local Plan will set the framework for future planning decisions in the town.

Within its preparations for the next local plan, Eastbourne Borough Council is carrying out a Land Availability Assessment (LAA) to assess sites that could potentially support the development and growth of the town over the next 20 years.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, cabinet member for climate change, place services and special projects, said, “As part of our work to plan the best future for Eastbourne, we are asking people to come forward with potential sites for development so that we have a clear picture of the land available. This is known as a Call for Sites.

Eastbourne councillor Colin Swansborough. Cabinet member for climate change, place services and special projects. Picture from Edward Reeves Photography/Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-220125-150434001

“While these sites would mainly be developed for homes and employment opportunities, we are also identifying areas that could accommodate other uses such as nature conservation, open space and green infrastructure, and climate change mitigation and adaptations.”

Submissions are invited for sites that could accommodate homes (including self and custom build, older people’s housing and traveller sites), employment land (including office, industrial, retail and leisure uses), habitat banks and nature conservation/recovery, green infrastructure, renewable energy generation, storage and infrastructure, carbon offsetting or natural flood management.

The council said submitted sites are not automatically included in the local plan.

Councillor Swansborough added, “Making a submission under the Call for Sites does not necessarily mean the site will be allocated for development in the local plan as each one will undergo a detailed assessment and be consulted upon as the local plan progresses.”

The council is also inviting comments on the methodology of the LAA so that people have the opportunity to input and help refine the way sites are assessed.

The Call for Sites is being launched on Friday, January 28, and runs for six weeks until 5pm on Friday, March 11.

A council spokesperson said, “It relates to land within the part of Eastbourne Borough that is outside of the South Downs National Park.”

To make a submission or comment on the LAA methodology visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/laa from Friday, January 26.