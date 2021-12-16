Eastbourne residents urged to join speed watch groups

An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said neighbourhood officers went to the Ratton area with SIDs (speed indication devices) to promote speed awareness following a community meeting.

Officers said they also spoke to residents about starting up community speed watch groups in different locations.

The spokesperson said, “Speeding is one of the ‘fatal five’ reasons that people are involved in accidents that result in serious injury or fatalities each year on the roads of Sussex and Eastbourne.

Eastbourne speed watch. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211216-101748001

“If you are passionate about road safety and keeping your community safe, why not volunteer to join our community speed watch teams?”