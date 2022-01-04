Eastbourne residents take part in Boxing Day swim

The swim was arranged by Fish 2 Water, an Eastbourne swimming club that focuses on sea swimming.
The event took place at 1pm on December 26 and was arranged to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Insitution, as well as to encourage more people to take up cold water swimming,
Here are some pictures of the brave Eastbournians who took part in the event.
1.
Fish 2 Water, an Eastbourne swimming club that focuses on sea water swimming, hosted the Boxing Day swim to raise money for the RNLI. SUS-220401-093432001
2.
Fish 2 Water, an Eastbourne swimming club that focuses on sea water swimming, hosted the Boxing Day swim to raise money for the RNLI. SUS-220401-093512001
3.
Fish 2 Water, an Eastbourne swimming club that focuses on sea water swimming, hosted the Boxing Day swim to raise money for the RNLI. SUS-220401-093522001
4.
Fish 2 Water, an Eastbourne swimming club that focuses on sea water swimming, hosted the Boxing Day swim to raise money for the RNLI. SUS-220401-093532001