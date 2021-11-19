Eastbourne residents receive scam messages from fraudsters claiming to be a loved one

Eastbourne residents have been receiving scam messages from fraudsters claiming to be a loved one or child, according to police.

Police said in the reports they received this week, the fraudsters attempted to steal banking or personal information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Typically the message reads: ‘Hi Mum/Dad this is my new phone number, my old phone is broken.’

Sussex Police warn people to look out for fraudsters posing as family members. PPP-211003-110113003

“They then try and entice people into a conversation, with who they believe is their child, eventually asking for help which would involve sending money over for an unpaid invoice, a broken laptop or other made up reasons.

“If you have suspicions around a message received on your phone, and are in doubt it is your child, do some checks with other family members first.

“If in doubt, report and/or block the number, and always remember to not give out personal details including PINs and bank accounts.”