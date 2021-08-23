Eastbourne residents raise concerns about mail delay

A number of Eastbourne residents have complained after going almost two weeks without post.

Several people have contacted the Herald to bring attention to the issue as they had to wait for important mail – which has since been delivered.

Antonio Martin of Cavendish Place said, “I am glad to know I am not the only person complaining. This has been quite upsetting for everybody.”

Royal Mail. (Photo credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) PNL-191120-131231003

Mr Martin said he was waiting for contact from the NHS before eight letters arrived at once.

He said, “They took almost two weeks to get from the hospital to here.

“Even my wife is waiting for packages that she got a long time ago and she has still not received.”

Mr Martin said he saw neighbours also receiving a lot of letters at the same time due to the delay in delivery.

He said, “It is not the proper way. People pay for postage, people pay for packages, people pay for the stamps, people pay for mail to be delivered.

“Sometimes it is family matters, sometimes it is official matters.

“People rely on the post office, that is why you send the mail and the packages.

“People rely on them and it is not fair.”

Veronique Daviau said she also had an issue with mail delivery.

She said, “For about eight days or so there was absolutely no mail. I am not the only one.”

Miss Daviau explained how she contacted Royal Mail on social media and over email to address the problem.

She said, “There are a lot of issues. I talked to some people who were expecting important mail and official documents.

“When I went to the post office, at the counter there was a huge queue.”

Mr Martin added, “They make people pay for it, this is what really disturbs me because it could be very important letters, passports, things that are sent by mail.

“There are so many official things that people will be affected if it is not delivered.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said, “Royal Mail is moving routes for some of its shifts at various delivery offices. These improvements have been put in place to help our people meet the increasing volumes of parcels generated by online shopping and to ensure a fair workload for all our employees.