Eastbourne residents asked how safe they feel in ‘Talk Sussex’ survey

The police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Sussex Katy Bourne wants residents to speak up about local policing issues as part of the new ‘Talk Sussex’ survey.

The online survey takes a few minutes to fill in and participants could win a £50 Amazon voucher for taking part.

Mrs Bourne said, “As PCC, I’m keen to hear what residents really think about policing and crime in Eastbourne and the surrounding area and to make sure that their views are accurately represented to Sussex Police.

“I will share the results with the force and ensure that police are responding to the issues that really matter to local residents.

“Moving my ‘Talk Sussex’ programme online will enable me to reach as many local people as possible, despite the ongoing pandemic. Your feedback matters to me and ensures that the Police & Crime Plan I write for Sussex continues to accurately represent local priorities.”