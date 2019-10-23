Eastbourne resident celebrates 100th birthday

Eastbourne resident Kitty Conway recently celebrated her 100th birthday in style with travel in a vintage Rolls Royce and tea at the Grand Hotel.

She also received a 100th birthday telegram from the Queen.

Kitty's 100th birthday SUS-191023-151406001

Born in London, Kitty left school at 14 to work in Bond Street embroidering evening gowns until the Second World War broke out.

Kitty was then called up to work in a munitions factory near Reading to fill shells for the Royal Navy and later loaded 1000lb bombs at West Drayton.

When the war was over, Kitty went back to embroidery and in 1954 joined the Civil Service as a telephone operator in Finchley.

In 1968 Kitty transferred to Eastbourne where she worked until retiring in 1988.

To continue the birthday celebrations, Kitty spent the following afternoon surrounded by very close friends and family at home with birthday cake and presents.