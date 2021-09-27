Eastbourne reporter takes on the Yorkshire Marathon

A reporter for the Eastbourne Herald is facing the Yorkshire Marathon in a few weeks.

In less than three weeks India Wentworth will be running the Yorkshire Marathon for The Honeypot Children’s Charity.

India said, “In school I ran cross country, but I’d never done more than a 10k. When lockdown hit, gyms shut and dance classes were cancelled so I took up running.

India Wentworth completed a half marathon in July this year. SUS-210927-121504001

“A marathon has always been on my bucket list so I completed a half in July this year and take on the Yorkshire full on October 17.”

India completed her longest training run, 20 miles, yesterday (September 27) and now reduces her mileage until the big day.

She said, “It’s been a massive challenge with knee issues along the way, but I can’t wait to get on that start line now!”

The Honeypot Children’s Charity is the only group in the UK that provides continuous support for young carers aged 5-12.