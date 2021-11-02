Eastbourne remembrance concert to celebrate essential workers

Eastbourne Silver Band’s Annual Remembrance Concert is planned for Sunday, November 7, after not going ahead last year due to covid restrictions.

The event will take place in the Our Lady of Ransom Church in Grange Road and starts at 2.30pm.

A spokesperson from the band said, “This will be the band’s 10th concert and this year will be slightly different from the previous ones it has presented.

Our Lady of Ransom Church, Eastbourne SUS-210216-141639001

“As well as the traditional aspects of remembrance and invited dignitaries, there will also be representatives from the town’s three emergency services, along with representatives from the NHS, Eastbourne’s environmental services, Stagecoach Buses, Sainsbury’s supermarkets and junior cadets.

“This will be a chance for the public to say a massive ‘thank you’ to all those people that continued to work on through the pandemic, in an effort to maintain our essential services and needs and keep life as normal as possible.”

The concert is free and no tickets are required.

A voluntary collection will be held at the end of the event and, as the concert is sponsored and privately financed by the band, all money will be given to local charities, according to the spokesperson.