Eastbourne readers capture Wolf Moon, starling murmuration and more in January

There are also sunrises and sunsets, a seal and some brave winter swimmers.
1.
"1.5° on the beach and 10° in the sea on a glorious morning!" said Stella Lockyer, who captured these brave swimmers with a Samsung Galaxy. SUS-220119-094306001
2.
Michael Amos captured the regular winter starling murmuration at Eastbourne Pier. Website: michaelamosphotography.com SUS-220119-094812001
3.
Sunrise at Sovereign Harbour, on New Year's Day, by Karin Frudd. "Looks promising," she said. SUS-220119-095156001
4.
A lone harbour seal at Eastbourne marina as the sun went down, taken by Rob Torre. SUS-220119-100804001