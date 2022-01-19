Melanie Wells took this shot of the Wolf Moon over Eastbourne College on Tuesday January 18, using an iPhone 11 Pro Max. "Slightly different to what I normally enjoy photographing but I thought this iconic building, lit up and further enhanced by the shimmering moon, was truly magical this evening," she said. SUS-220119-093746001

Eastbourne readers capture Wolf Moon, starling murmuration and more in January

The January wolf moon and a classic murmuration of starlings are just two of the moments captured by Herald readers this month.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 11:00 am

There are also sunrises and sunsets, a seal and some brave winter swimmers.

Email your pictures as JPEGs to [email protected]

"1.5° on the beach and 10° in the sea on a glorious morning!" said Stella Lockyer, who captured these brave swimmers with a Samsung Galaxy. SUS-220119-094306001

Michael Amos captured the regular winter starling murmuration at Eastbourne Pier. Website: michaelamosphotography.com SUS-220119-094812001

Sunrise at Sovereign Harbour, on New Year's Day, by Karin Frudd. "Looks promising," she said. SUS-220119-095156001

A lone harbour seal at Eastbourne marina as the sun went down, taken by Rob Torre. SUS-220119-100804001

