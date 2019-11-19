Eastbourne puppy rescuing team howls for help to save dogs in ‘desperate need’

A puppy-rescuing team based in Eastbourne is calling on the public’s help to save the ‘unprecedented numbers’ of dogs in ‘desperate need’.

Happy Paws puppy rescue is a charity which works to save 300 golden retrievers a year from extreme deprivation on the streets.

In a heartfelt appeal, it said, “Happy Paws is being asked to help golden retrievers in desperate need in unprecedented numbers and we are struggling to keep up.

“The charity works tirelessly to save 300 golden retrievers a year. To give them the life they deserve and give them a safe future.

“If you care about animal welfare please consider supporting our charity with a donation to support our work.”

Happy Paws has helped animals like Dudley, who was abandoned and left to fend for himself.

The charity stepped in and rescued him and now he is in a loving home.

And Jimmy was starving on the streets of Turkey. But now he is “living the dream”, according to Happy Paws.

Another puppy, Molly, was left to languish in a toilet. She had never been outside in her life.

She was rescued by the charity and now models for Andrex, the British toilet roll brand famous for its Labrador Retriever mascot.

Happy Paws said, “Together we are making a difference but there are so many goldens that need us to rescue, rehabilitate, rehome and find them a family to love.

“On behalf of the goldens we have rescued, the goldens we are currently rescuing, and the goldens we have not been able to help just yet but will... thank you!”

Happy Paws Puppy Rescue was set up with the sole purpose of giving dogs who have been abandoned, neglected and abused a second chance.

The charity says this is the chance of a ‘kind, loving, family home where they will be treated as a family member, spoiled and loved’.

It is a small rescue team based in Eastbourne which says it finds the ‘very best homes’ for puppies and makes sure they get their ‘Happy Ever After’

Anyone who wishes to find out more or donate can visit the charity’s website www.happypawspuppyrescue.co.uk or via Paypal at info@happypawspuppyrescue.co.uk

You can also follow the charity on its Facebook page, which is Happy Paws Puppy Rescue.

