Eastbourne pubs raise £3k for Children With Cancer Fund

Eastbourne resident Chris Mahon teamed up with Ben Saber, owner of Jesters sports and music bar in Seaside Road, in support of Polegate-based Children With Cancer Fund.

For six weeks, the pub sold football cards with cash prizes and tickets to play darts with legend Bobby George and also meet and have a photograph with him.

The Aqua Bar and Castle Inn in Pevensey Bay also got involved with card sales, as did the Buskers Bar and King’s Arms in Seaside, and between them the pubs raised £3,100.

1. Jesters Sports and Music Bar Eastbourne's fundraiser for Polegage-based Children with Cancer Fund SUS-211123-094611001 Photo Sales

2. Jesters Sports and Music Bar Eastbourne's fundraiser for Polegage-based Children with Cancer Fund SUS-211123-094516001 Photo Sales

3. Jesters Sports and Music Bar Eastbourne's fundraiser for Polegage-based Children with Cancer Fund SUS-211123-094527001 Photo Sales

4. Jesters Sports and Music Bar Eastbourne's fundraiser for Polegage-based Children with Cancer Fund SUS-211123-094537001 Photo Sales