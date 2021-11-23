Jesters Sports and Music Bar Eastbourne's fundraiser for Polegage-based Children with Cancer Fund SUS-211123-094621001

Eastbourne pubs raise £3k for Children With Cancer Fund

A six-week fundraiser for a children’s charity at an Eastbourne sports bar has raked in more than £3,000.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:16 am

Eastbourne resident Chris Mahon teamed up with Ben Saber, owner of Jesters sports and music bar in Seaside Road, in support of Polegate-based Children With Cancer Fund.

For six weeks, the pub sold football cards with cash prizes and tickets to play darts with legend Bobby George and also meet and have a photograph with him.

The Aqua Bar and Castle Inn in Pevensey Bay also got involved with card sales, as did the Buskers Bar and King’s Arms in Seaside, and between them the pubs raised £3,100.

