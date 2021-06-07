Eastbourne pub offering free breakfast this weekend – but only to customers in pyjamas

The Mill Hungry Horse in Willingdon Drove is offering customers a free breakfast from Friday June 11 to Sunday June 13 – but only if they turn up in their pyjamas.

To claim the freebie, customers must be in their pyjamas, slippers or dressing gown when ordering from the pub’s new breakfast menu which includes the ‘Brekkie Kebab’, ‘Breakfast in Bread’ or the ‘Sausageness Monster’ – a one-metre-long curled sausage sandwich.

This comes after the pub revealed that breakfast in bed is a luxury enjoyed mainly by the younger generation.

The Mill Hungry Horse is giving out free breakfast SUS-210706-124325001

On average, 18 to 24-year-olds tuck into four breakfasts a month in bed, while the over-55s enjoy just one.

Ian Boyd, general manager at the Mill Hungry Horse, said, “Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day and should be savoured no matter how old you are, but it’s interesting to see that traditional breakfast in bed is now the preferred choice for the younger generations.

“After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

“That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway, so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house.