Eastbourne pub closes for two weeks

The Lamb, in Old Town, will be closed from January 10-24, Harvey’s Brewery confirmed.

A spokesperson for the brewery said, “Some of our managed houses, including The Lamb, will be temporarily closed for a couple of weeks in January.

“This time will allow us to undertake some repairs to some of our houses and to ensure that our hard-working staff can take a break after such a hard year last year.”

Licensed trade manager Dave Paterson confirmed some, but not all, of the Harvey’s pubs will be shutting for this period. Harvey’s has 45 tied houses mostly in Sussex and three in London.

He said, “We are doing this for two reasons – the first is to give our managers and staff a break after what ended up being an incredibly stressful period over the Christmas and New Year but frankly was throughout 2021; the second reason is that we have some maintenance and repair issues that we are trying to address whilst we are shut which might otherwise be disruptive to trade, so have taken the decision to close for a brief period.”