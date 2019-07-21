Eastbourne Pride in pictures
It was the third Eastbourne Pride event yesterday (July 20) hosted by the BourneOut LGBT group.
The parade started from Eastbourne Pier and passed along Royal Parade to Princes Park where the celebrations continued until 6pm.
1. Eastbourne Pride 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby
2. Eastbourne Pride 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby
3. Eastbourne Pride 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby
4. Eastbourne Pride 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby
