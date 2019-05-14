Eastbourne Pride 2019 gets funding secured

Funding has finally been secured for Eastbourne Pride 2019.

LGBT charity Bourne Out had warned of a potential shortfall in funds.

Eastbourne Pride 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180723-111244008

But now chair Betty Gallacher says it’s full steam ahead for July 20 at Princes Park.

Betty said, “Many people will have seen various comments regarding the status of this year’s Eastbourne Pride. We did have a slight hiccup a couple of months ago and became worried about the financing of the event.

“We were in the position of having to consider charging which could have potentially put the event into jeopardy due to extra charges we would have been liable for. Luckily, this only turned out to be down to a technicality and the wording of a particular funding application. This has now been sorted and a new application has been submitted.

“Even with this hiccup, the Pride committee has worked extremely hard over the last six weeks to raise the extra funding needed. The event is now financially sound.”

Betty said this year’s event has now been fully paid for, including the acts.

She said, “This year’s event is fully confirmed and, like previous years, this has been though the sheer had work of the committee members. Acts, stalls, staging etc are all confirmed and this year will be just as good, if not better, than the previous years. Best of all, we have kept the event free.”

This year the parade will be leading from Eastbourne Pier at noon. For information on the event, email Prideevent@Bourneout.com