Eastbourne Poppy Appeal 2021: Full hearts and tins despite smaller than usual rollout

However, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell went out at the weekend (November 6) as she does each year and says the response in the town centre was heat warming.

She said: “It is very disappointing and frustrating that The Poppy Appeal has not had the same roll out this year as historically.

“What hasn’t changed is the generosity of spirit of people in Eastbourne.

“On Saturday I spent time in the town centre with Councillor Colin Belsey, Councillor Penny di Cara and the Conservative team spreading poppies and collecting for the British Legion. Tins were full at the close of the day. Hearts too.

“We heard just some of the very personal stories which sit behind our season of Remembrance and I was very moved by the loss and sacrifice described to me.

“There is still time ahead of the 11th of the 11th and indeed Remembrance Sunday itself. My team has stepped in to deliver as many boxes to shops and businesses as we can and I urge everyone to look out for any opportunity to donate as the funds raised really do make a difference.

“Those who have served our country - and their families who also pay a high price to protect and defend our freedom - need us to show how highly we value them.

While collecting, several people also volunteered their time as well as their money. If you can be part of the appeal next year, please get in touch with me by email or call my office so I can connect you with the organisers.

“There are important questions to be answered about the appeal this year which I have taken up but at this moment, please give and be part of the remembrance events to come.”

