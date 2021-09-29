Eastbourne pool will not be sold, council confirms

Last year Motcombe Pool closed due to covid restrictions. While the pool was shut a number of maintenance issues were raised, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

In November last year residents were fearful for the future of the pool due to the fact no opening date was given as the country came out of the second lockdown.

Speaking in May this year a spokesperson for the council said a condition survey was done to reveal the need for ‘a number of repairs to the pool’s infrastructure’ and an update would be given ‘as soon as possible’.

Motcombe Pool

Now the council has shed some light on the status of the pool.

Deputy leader of Eastbourne Borough Council and finance portfolio holder Stephen Holt said, “We agree with the report of Swim England and would add to their calls for government to show the appreciation that public pools deserve and invest £1 billion in their future.

“We know how important Motcombe Pool is as a community asset for our town and would of course welcome any additional financial support that the government can give to help with the refurbishments required.

“At present, there are considerable works that are required to make the pool usable once again but we are committed to reopening this pool as soon as possible and is always considered as part of our annual capital programme.

“I want to reassure residents that we will not be selling the pool. Instead, we are considering options to secure the long-term future of this wonderful facility which will be presented to the public very shortly.”

Last week resident Rachel Patient set up a petition to reopen the pool and within days it has gained more than 2,000 signatures.

On the petition page Rachel said, “We want our pool back in Motcombe. We don’t want to travel by car or bus to a new one across town. We want this one, returned to us here.

“So many people, individuals and groups used this pool. So many generations of kids have learned to swim here which is essential for a seaside town.

“We are told to keep fit, be active, stay healthy, walk instead of drive, cut down on traffic – yet the Eastbourne ‘powers that be’ are stopping us from doing this.

“Eastbourne council or someone with the power, please spend some money on what the local actually want.”