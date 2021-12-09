Eastbourne political figures respond to Downing Street ‘Christmas party’

Downing Street Christmas party row

Following the footage being leaked, Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Eastbourne Josh Babarinde said, “Caroline Ansell must condemn Boris Johnson’s behaviour and apologise on behalf of her party.

“Boris Johnson and his party are taking this country for fools. Local people see right through his poor excuses and evasive answers.

“Many people in Eastbourne and Willingdon spent their Christmas away from loved ones, and sadly some lost family and friends to this awful virus.

“At a time of great sacrifice when the pandemic was at its worst, it is disgraceful to think that people in Downing Street were laughing about holding a Christmas party

“Enough is enough. This government must be held accountable to an inquiry into all their rule breaking; from Barnard Castle to corruption to this latest episode.

“It cannot be one rule for them and another for the rest of us. We all deserve so much better.”

Caroline Ansell, MP for Eastbourne, said, “Like the vast majority of people in Eastbourne and Willingdon, I have kept to all the covid rules.

“I have had heart-breaking conversations with people when I have had to tell them they could not attend a funeral or see a loved one. People have made sacrifices and I thank them for doing so.