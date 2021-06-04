Eastbourne police officer writes heartfelt letter of resignation detailing ‘extreme trauma’

Police constable Louie Wellfare, 27, said, “In my seventh year as a serving police constable I have today taken the decision to resign.

“This is a day that I did not ever think would come. When I joined the police service in 2015 I, like most, believed it was a career I would have until I retired but it was not meant to be.”

Mr Wellfare said the job has affected his mental health – he has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

Photo from Louie Wellfare SUS-210406-103112001

He said, “The average person will be exposed to extreme trauma four times in their lifetime. A police officer in their working career will be exposed to extreme trauma between 400 – 600 times. My mental health has suffered from this job.”

The letter touches on some of the ‘horrific things’ he’s seen in the job, including murder scenes and fatal road collisions.

He said, “I’ve attended hangings, stabbings, assaults, child abuse, rapes and most harrowingly of all I have unsuccessfully given CPR to a seven-year-old girl in front of her family.”

Treatment officers receive is something Mr Wellfare writes about too, revealing he’s suffered physical and verbal abuse from members of the public.

Photo from Louie Wellfare SUS-210406-103122001

He said, “I’ve been kicked, punched, spat at, received homophobic and racial abuse, told I am useless, pathetic, the enemy, everything that is wrong with people, and much more that I couldn’t bring myself to write.

“Despite all this I have attended work every single day with the intention of doing my utmost to help and serve the community.”

Mr Wellfare finished the letter by saying he will miss parts of the job.

He said, “I will miss the camaraderie and humour immensely. I will miss the feeling of solidarity and unity in what can only be described as some of the darkest and most emotionally straining situations anyone should ever have to be a part of.

“If I could give new recruits one piece of advice it would be to not be afraid to ask for help or support. There is no weakness in it, only strength.

“I am and will always be extremely proud to have served in the police service but I am excited for the next set of opportunities and spending more quality time with my family.

“Finally, I want to pass on to every police officer past or present my gratitude and thanks for the hard work they have done and will continue to do.