Eastbourne people react to Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has collapsed today (Monday, September 23) leaving 150,000 customers abroad and its 21,000 staff with no jobs.

The collapse was announced at 2am after talks failed to achieve a deal.

Thomas Cook

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Thomas Cook’s four airlines will be grounded, its 600 UK travel stores would shut, and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries, including 9,000 in the UK, will lose their jobs.

Readers took to our Facebook page to tell how it had impacted on their holiday plans.

Georgina Hollidge-Tutty said: “We are due to fly out for our honeymoon next Monday for 2 weeks and now the whole thing is cancelled. We feel for all the employees we really do. We are so sad we have lost our hard-earned honeymoon though.”

Karen Cannon added: “Very sad for all the people in holiday and all the staff who lost their jobs, my love goes out to all.”

Michelle Taylor wrote: “So sad for all the staff that work there.”

Jane Mendonca said: “Thank you to the wonderful staff who have patiently searched out perfect holidays for us over the years. They’ve never let us down. We are so sad for you all. We wish you all the best for the future.”

Jan Wilkins added: “Sorry for the staff and praying our insurance will get our flight money back!”

Leisa Parker-Barrett wrote: “Condolences to all the staff at Eastbourne branch.”

Bev Hemsley said: “It’s so sad for the staff and hotelier and suppliers and everyone involved with Thomas cook that have lost an income.”

Tina Moseley added: “My daughter was meant to fly Friday and next month, thank God she will get her money back, not sure when though, feel for everyone.”

Emma King wrote: “My daughter is - or as of 2am was cabin crew - heartbreaking for all the staff - told only that they wouldn’t be receiving this months pay - and for many that have families, mortgages, rents to pay - they have been left unknowing about anything.”

Sam Legate said: “It’s all the staff I feel sorry for. No doubt people will be shouting and blaming them this morning when in fact they are in a much worse position than most.”

