Eastbourne parliamentary candidates to take centre stage at NHS hustings

Eastbourne parliamentary candidates will take centre stage at a hustings to answer the public’s questions about the future of the NHS.

East Sussex Save The NHS has organised the debate which will see Jake Lambert, Stephen Gander and Caroline Ansell in attendance, with Stephen Lloyd and Ken Pollock yet to reply to their invitations, according to the Save The NHS group.

The debate will take place at the Seaside Community Hub on December 9 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for the organisers said, “Our NHS has been there for us during some of our darkest hours – we now need to do the same in return.

“Our local hospital trust is struggling with its annual deficits, nurses are using foodbanks, our clinical commissioning group is in deficit and patients have been dying because of cuts to health and social care. We cannot trust this government with our NHS and our lives any longer.

“This will be a chance to listen to each of your parliamentary candidates speak about where they stand on the NHS.”

The group has requested anyone who is interested in taking part to email their questions to esussexsavethenhs@outlook.com by December 8.