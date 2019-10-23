Eastbourne parents hold fundraiser to show support for children’s charity after baby girl became critically ill

Sophie’s Charity Day was held in the Garden Bar in Sovereign Harbour recently, to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House, which helps support families whose young children are in long term critical care.

Sophie was a healthy 11-month-old baby until she was struck down with flu, and developed a rare brain condition, Acute Necrotising Encephalitis, which has left her with severe brain damage and multiple disabilities. Parents Nicola and Simon Hubbard, from Eastbourne, held the fundraiser to show their appreciation for the support they received through the charity while Sophie was in hospital. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/sophie039s-charity-day? utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm _campaign=p_cp+share-sheet to donate.

Sophie's Charity Day took place at the Garden Bar in Sovereign Harbour, to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House.

